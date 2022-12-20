Big Update on Next Week's WWE Raw

WWE has aired its final new episode of Monday Night Raw of the calendar year. This past Monday's episode of WWE's longest-running weekly series wrapped production as soon as the live broadcast ended, squashing rumors that the company was planning on pre-taping the December 26th edition on the same night. The Monday Night Raw roster is scheduled to be in Columbus, Ohio for a WWE live event next Monday, leaving the televised broadcast without an arena or superstars. That said, there still will be an episode of Monday Night Raw that airs on December 26th.

It was confirmed on last night's Monday Night Raw that next week's broadcast will spotlight the "absolute best of 2022." The announcement was made during a commercial, which featured top moments from across WWE's shows within this calendar year including Logan Paul's in-ring debut, Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank cash-in, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's match with Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38.

This represents a rare move for WWE. The company has run pre-taped episodes of Monday Night Raw before, but those shows featured new content that progressed active storylines. Even when outside factors forced WWE to change plans for their flagship show, like weather conditions for the Monday Night Raw following the WWE Royal Rumble in 2015, the company still put together a broadcast from their headquarters in Connecticut.

As for what next week's Monday Night Raw could feature, the "absolute best" show has no shortage of highlights to choose from within 2022 alone. Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative, dozens of superstars have returned to the company and have been featured in prominent storylines on Raw specifically.

The early weeks of Dexter Lumis's WWE comeback generated significant buzz, as the silent superstar was presented as an invading outsider. Johnny Gargano's surprise return came out of nowhere and left fans rejoicing as Rebel Heart once again echoed throughout a WWE arena. Even just this past week, Bronson Reed's shock appearance left fans wowed.

Outside of moments in the Triple H era, Cody Rhodes cut a memorable and emotional promo in his first Monday Night Raw segment in over six years. Inside the squared circle, RK-Bro and the Street Profits tore the house down for the Raw Tag Titles at the beginning of the year.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's plans for next week's Monday Night Raw.