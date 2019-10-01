Watch: AJ Styles Retains His United States Championship in Spectacular Fashion on WWE Raw

AJ Styles proved his dominance over Cedric Alexander once on this week’s Monday Night Raw, as “The Phenomenal One” successfully retained his United States Championship against Alexander in impressive fashion. Late in the bout it looked like Alexander was on the verge of victory when he set up for his Lumbar Check finisher, only for Styles to roll through the move in midair and put himself in perfect position for a Styles Clash. He planted the rising star with his finisher for the victory. The feud between Styles and Alexander first picked up in August when Styles and The O.C. randomly attacked Alexander backstage, which wound up costing him his King of the Ring tournament match with Baron Corbin (who eventually won the crown).

Alexander responded to the attack by fighting back against Styles and picking up a pinfall win over the champ in a 10-man tag match at Madison Square Garden. But Styles was able to beat Alexander with relative ease in a five-minute title match at Clash of Champions. This led to rumors of WWE officials wanting to bury Alexander, though they were quickly squashed when Alexander brawled with Styles during Raw last week to earn another title shot.

The champ that runs the camp is the man with all the answers! Phenomenal reversal by @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/vJ8guqG5Ec — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 1, 2019

Styles has been on a dominant run since he turned heel back in June. He won the US title from Ricochet at Stomping Grounds, then successfully retained in in title matches with Ricochet and Braun Strowman prior to the Alexander feud.