Andrade Retains the United States Championship Against Rey Mysterio, Rips off His Mask

Andrade managed to retain his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw this week, and he managed to deal a bit of insult to injury after the fact. Late in the late Mysterio hit a 619 and looked poised to put the champ away with a top rople splash, only for Zelina Vega to pull Andrade out of the ring. Mysterio then tried a West Coast Pop off the apron, but Andrade countered it and Mysterio wound up hitting Vega instead. After a bit of confusion involving a referee, “El Idolo” planted Mysterio with a Hammerlock DDT to secure the win.

After the bout the champ ripped Mysterio’s mask right off his head, then gave it to Vega as a trophy. Mysterio quickly covered his head with a towel so fans in the arena couldn’t see his face.

Andrade captured the US title by beating Mysterio at WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden back on Dec. 26, earning his first championship since leaving the NXT roster.

Photo: Instagram/@WWE