Title Matches, Gauntlet Match Announced for WWE Raw Tonight

After hitting their biggest rating in over a year with the Raw Reunion special last week, WWE will attempt to keep Monday Night Raw‘s momentum going this week with a handful of previously-announced matches and segments.

Starting off, Seth Rollins will take on Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one bout. Ziggler nailed Shawn Michaels with a Superkick during a Miz TV segment on SmackDown last week, so this match is being billed as Rollins seeking “retribution” for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the build for her Raw Women’s Championship match continues online, Becky Lynch will be in action on Monday night against Alexa Bliss in a non-title bout.

Two title matches have been officially booked for the show. The first will see The Revival defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against both The Usos and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of the OC, and the latter will feature a new “Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team” match involving 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Carmella, Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. WWE.com does not explain what that stipulation means, but based on who is involved it will likely be similar to a Tornado Tag Match where all four wrestlers compete at once with tagging in required. While she has not competed since first being introduced in the storyline, Michelle is a wrestler and previously competed in the Mae Young Classic.

Fresh off their bout last week, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will have a “Samoan Summit” this week, described on WWE.com as “the two will supposedly hash out their differences and find a way to move forward. It’s a surprising turn of events between two known fighters, though there’s something to be said for a desire to move forward.” Since Reigns doesn’t have a dance partner for SummerSlam yet, this will probably play some sort of role in setting that up.

Finally there will be a Gauntlet Match between five wrestlers to determine AJ Styles’ challenger for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. The combatants are Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Andrade.

As of Monday night six matches have been officially announced for SummerSlam — Lynch vs. Natalya, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Ember Moon, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt.