WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya Raw Women’s Championship Match Booked for SummerSlam

Natalya won a four-way elimination match against Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Naomi on Monday Night Raw this week to earn herself a Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Bliss spent the majority match trying to capitalize off the work of the other wrestlers, picking up a quick pin on Carmella. Natalya pulled off the final two eliminations, ending the match by forcing Bliss to tap to the Sharpshooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch, who sat at ringside for the match, said Natalya bet step up for their title match, saying that she’ll be the spark the veteran’s career needs. Natalya responded by saying she plans on ripping Lynch head off and “pulling that horseshoe out of her a—!”