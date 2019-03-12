WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley Spears Finn Balor in Mid-Air, Recaptures Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship for a second time on Monday Night Raw this week, defeating Finn Balor with the help of Lio Rush.

Late in the match Balor looked to be setting up for his Coup de Grace finisher, only for a hooded Rush to ring the bell to distract the champ. Balor eventually caught Rush and kicked him off the apron, then turned his attention back to Lashley. He attempted a springboard dive only to be caught in mid-air by Lashley with a spear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lashley celebrated in the ring with Rush after scoring the pin.

Balor initially won the championship, his first since his infamous one-day reign as Universal Champion, back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in a handicap match with Rush and Lashley. Instead of pinning the much bigger Lashley, Balor scored the win that time by hitting the Coup de Grace on Rush.

The fallout from the match caused a rift between the “Hype Man” and “The Almighty.” Rush would go out of his way over the next few weeks to try and get back in Lashley’s good graces, but wound up failing each time.

Rush posted a backstage interaction between he and Lashley after the match. While it appears Rush is back in the champ’s good graces, there seems to be a little bit of tension regarding the championship.

In a backstage interview for WWE.com, Rush hinted at Lashley moving forward to WrestleMania 35.

Thus far five matches have been officially booked for WWE’s biggest show of the year — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. a TBD opponent, Kurt Angle in a retirement match and Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

The last two of those five matches were made official on Monday night. Batista showed up midway through the show surrounded by security guards, demanding that Triple H give him what he’s always wanted in one more WrestleMania match against “The Game.” Triple H agreed, then upped the stakes by adding the stipulation.

Later in the show Kurt Angle announced that WrestleMania 35 would mark the last match in his Hall of Fame career. His opponent has yet to be announced.