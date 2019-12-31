Brock Lesnar Appearance, Two Championship Matches Booked for First WWE Raw of 2020

While WWE’s final Raw of the decade ended on a controversial note, it appears the promotion wants to start off the new decade with a strong episode of Monday Night Raw on Jan 6. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear alongside his advocate Paul Heyman, while two championship matches will also take place — United States Champion Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio and Raw Tag Team Champions The Vikings Raiders vs. The OC vs. The Street Profits. “The Beast” hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he retained his title against Mysterio at Survivor Series, and will likely set up a title defense for the Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.

Meanwhile Andrade is fresh off beating Mysterio to win his first US title at the Madison Square Garden live event over the weekend. “El Idolo” also pulled off a win over Ricochet on this week’s Raw thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega.

Of the two titles up for grabs, the Raw Tag Titles are surprisingly in the most jeopardy. While Erik and Ivar have been virtually unstoppable since first signing with WWE, the pair have two pinfall losses against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The OC. The Street Profits, who repeatedly failed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from the Viking Raiders (then known as the War Raiders), punched their ticket into the match by beating The OC on Monday.

On top of winning the Royal Rumble match in 2003, Lesnar has an unbeaten 6-0 record at the event in non-Rumble matches. That includes successful world title defenses against Hardcore Holly, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kane and Finn Balor. Lesnar closed out the 2010s with five world championship reigns. That includes a 504-day reign as Universal Champion, the longest world title reign of WWE’s modern era.

Along with the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches, the 2020 Royal Rumble card features a WWE Universal Championship match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan and a Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. The only person to officially enter either Rumble match so far is Charlotte Flair, who made her announcement on Monday.