TNA's Ash By Elegance Reveals Backstage Reunion With Former WWE Protégé at NXT Battleground (Exclusive)

NXT Battleground was full of surprises, like the Premium Live Event debut of former AEW star Ethan Page and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace challenging for the NXT Women's Championship. Additionally, a ladder match was held to crown the very first-ever NXT North American Women's Champion with six of NXT's rising stars competing to cement themselves in the history books. 25-year-old Kelani Jordan won that match and her first championship in her very young WWE career.

For a period of time, Jordan was under the tutelage of former WWE wrestler Dana Brooke (now TNA's Ash By Elegance) when she had her second NXT stint. At Battleground, Ash made her return to WWE for the first time since her release last September. She and Tatum Paxley interfered in Grace vs. Roxanne but Grace wiped both of them out with a double clothesline.

Speaking to Comicbook, Ash explained what the backstage environment of Battleground was like, as many TNA officials and talent were pictured at the show including TNA President Anthony Cicione, Jonathan Gresham, Gail Kim-Irvine and SVP of Content Ariel Shnerner.

(Photo: WWE)

"I feel like everything happened in such a crazy way, in full circle. If you remember back in the day, I was a mentor to Kelani Jordan. She was there and she capitalized on a great opportunity and became the first ever North American Women's Champion," Ash said. "I was just like, 'Oh my God, how amazing is this that I get to witness it?' I was sitting about to go out and she crossed paths with me and I was like, 'Hey!' She's like, 'Oh my God, you're here!' It was really amazing." I left on great terms with everybody. Seeing Shawn Michaels, seeing Matt Bloom, seeing all the producers, Fit Finlay. It was just really amazing to go back and feel welcomed and knowing that TNA feels welcome there as well too. It's like the battle of the brands and it's about time that we all respect one another's crafts in each other's companies."

Ash debuted for TNA back at Hard To Kill in January after her non-compete clause with WWE expired. So far in her TNA career, she has a pretty impressive record of 6-1. Ash will next appear on TNA television this week in an undisclosed match. With rumors that WWE and TNA could have more crossovers in the future, likely on TNA television, it'll be interesting to see if anything comes from Paxley and Ash's squabble, whether that's Paxley challenging Grace or not.