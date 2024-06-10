WWE Monday Night Raw: Will Chad Gable Appear While Being a Free Agent?

Chad Gable is a free agent. This past week, reports circulated that the Alpha Academy leader's WWE contract was set to lapse imminently, with the reported expiration date being Friday, June 7th. That day has since come and gone and there have been no substantial updates on Gable's professional wrestling future. Speculation sizzled that AEW was aware of Gable's impending free agency and that the Tony Khan-led company was expected to at least throw an offer his way. There has been no confirmation of whether or not Gable is in the midst of a bidding war right now, but his most recent employer is the one with the most concrete plans for him.

That's because Gable is currently scheduled to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn for his prize at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday. As of this writing, Gable is competing in that match as a free agent.

Will Chad Gable Appear on WWE Raw as a Free Agent?

(Photo: WWE)

The former Olympian is advertised for WWE Monday Night Raw.

Despite reports of his WWE contract expiring this past week, Chad Gable is listed as appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw tonight as his stablemate Otis takes on WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title bout that was booked with the idea of Otis "softening up" Zayn for Gable's contest with him at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Gable's unwavering presence on WWE TV gives a strong indication that he has either already quietly re-signed with the company or is expected to do so in the coming days. That said, there is recent precedence for WWE pushing a talent at the cusp of their deal coming to an end.

Earlier this spring, WWE crowned Becky Lynch as the WWE Women's World Champion just weeks before her contract was very publicly set to expire. Lynch would let that deal run its course without putting pen to paper on a new one, resulting in her losing her title to Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring as well as the subsequent rematch the following week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Gable could find himself in a similar position to Lynch, that being if he remains unsigned come WWE Clash at the Castle, he loses that title match and proceeds to free agency. Unlike Lynch, who's storyline was already coming to an end, Gable's is just beginning. His heel turn remains fresh and WWE has made grand efforts to cement him as a prominent midcard act in recent months, even planting seeds to unite him with The Creed Brothers as a new age version of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's fan-favorite Team Angle stable.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.