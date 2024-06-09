Ricochet Reportedly Leaving WWE After Deal Expires

A WWE Superstar might be departing the company soon, and if it happens, they will become one of the biggest free agents on the market. That superstar is none other than Ricochet, and a report from PWInsider states multiple sources have confirmed Ricochet has already given notice that he intends to exit WWE when his deal expires. Ricochet's current deal expires this summer, and while it's not known exactly when it will come to a close, the report says Ricochet is expected to be written out of storylines very soon in advance of that deal expiring. If his deal expires, he would be free to go anywhere immediately, and that can't help but get fans thinking of the possibilities.

This hasn't been confirmed by WWE or Ricochet and likely won't be until it actually happens, but if it does there will certainly be plenty of offers for Ricochet's skillset and talents in the ring. Along those lines, the report also notes that one source said they gave Ricochet "all the credit in the world for betting on himself."

Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018 and has consistently been a fan favorite ever since, even despite booking holding him back from the main Title picture throughout his time in the company. Ricochet has held the NXT North American Championship 1 time, the Intercontinental Championship 1 time, and the United States Championship 1 time. His most recent Title was just this year with the WWE Speed Championship, which is part of WWE's Twitter exclusive show.

As for where he could go, he should have plenty of options, but one has to think AEW will be one of the top destinations for him. AEW would have no issues putting him in the main event picture and running with it, and then there's his friend Will Ospreay, who is now in AEW. Ospreay and Ricochet have lots of history, and in an interview with ComicBook, Ospreay even addressed Ricochet and how he wants him to know there are plenty of people out there who appreciate him and what he does.

Ospreay then added a note about wanting him in AEW, and then paid Ricochet a huge compliment. "I don't know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don't know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here," Ospreay said.

"I want him to know that there isn't a bar. You are the f--king bar. I just want to see him with more time and ability to showcase himself how I saw him. He's one of the best going, and if the opportunity presents itself, I think he should bet on himself. I think he should remind himself that he's one of the best high-flyers to ever do it. If it means he's got to come for me, then do it, boss, because I'm right here waiting for you," Ospreay said.

What do you think of the news, and where would you like to see Ricochet end up if he leaves WWE? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!