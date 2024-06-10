WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down on Saturday, June 15th.

WWE returns to the United Kingdom for a premium live event for the third consecutive year. After the success of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in Cardiff, Wales and WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England, WWE heads to Scotland for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. This event has been tailor-made for Drew McIntyre, as the hometown hero is scheduled to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in a title rematch from their nine-second contest at WWE WrestleMania 40 when The Judgment Day's big man cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the freshly-crowned Scottish Warrior, ending his title reign at five minutes and change.

Despite the gold in his line of vision, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been almost peripheral to McIntyre, as his main focus over the past couple of months has been CM Punk. McIntyre was legitimately responsible for Punk's injury at WWE Royal Rumble and has spent the past five months gloating about it to an obsessive level. While Punk remains on the shelf, rumor and speculation indicate he may be healthy enough by WWE Clash at the Castle to possibly play spoiler to McIntyre's homecoming.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down this Saturday, June 15th at 2 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 1 PM ET with a pre-show on WWE's social channels.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship – "I Quit" Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

RUMORED – WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

RUMORED: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

RUMORED: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

RUMORED: Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Betting Odds

The odds are slightly in the local hero's favor.

Per BetOnline, Drew McIntyre is a slight favorite to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, sitting at -225 to titleholder Damian Priest's +160. This represents one of the narrowest title fight margins in WWE this year.

Outside the headlining contest, titleholders like WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (-3000), WWE Women's Champion Bayley (-3000), WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (-2000), and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul (-800) are overwhelming favorites in their title defenses.

