Report: Ricochet's Final WWE Appearance Scheduled For Monday Night Raw

Ricochet is taking his talents elsewhere. This past weekend, reports circulated that Ricochet had given his notice to WWE and would be exiting the company when his contract expires later this summer. The exact date of his deal's expiration remains unknown. This news came just one day after Ricochet lost the WWE Speed Championship, the prize of WWE's new Twitter-exclusive three-minute match series, to Andrade during a WWE Speed taping before WWE SmackDown. Knowing now that his departure is imminent, that loss appeared to be the first step towards writing Ricochet out of current WWE storylines.

Ricochet's Final WWE Appearance Scheduled

(Photo: WWE)

The One and Only's last WWE appearance comes tonight.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE's current plan is to wrap up Ricochet's run on tonight's broadcast of WWE Monday Night Raw. It was noted that he has no additional dates scheduled with WWE. Contrary to speculative reports that said Ricochet's WWE future was "up in the air," PWInsider added that "numerous sources" had relayed "multiple times" that Ricochet had given WWE his notice prior to the news breaking this past weekend.

News of Ricochet's imminent exit comes just weeks after ComicBook's exclusive interview with AEW's Will Ospreay, which saw the Aerial Assassin challenge Ricochet to "bet on himself" whenever he nears free agency.

"I just want to see him with more time and ability to showcase himself how I saw him. He's one of the best going, and if the opportunity presents itself, I think he should bet on himself," Ospreay told ComicBook. "I think he should remind himself that he's one of the best high-flyers to ever do it. If it means he's got to come for me, then do it, boss, because I'm right here waiting for you. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here."

Ricochet has spent the past six years in WWE. He joined the sports-entertainment giant to much fanfare, reporting to NXT and finding success as NXT North American Champion. He would be called up to the main roster less than one year after making his NXT debut. While he had a couple of midcard title reigns to his name, Ricochet never broke into the main event scene beyond a couple of spotlight matches on television here and there.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.