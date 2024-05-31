Former United States Champion's WWE Contract Set To Expire in Summer 2024

It's contract season in WWE as many top superstars who signed deals back in 2019 have either re-signed with the company or their contracts are set to expire imminently. In the case of talent like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, they both recently re-signed lucrative deals. McIntyre's came shortly after WrestleMania 40 when there was a lot of uncertainty about the status of his contract.

Elsewhere though, former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch's contract is set to expire this weekend and if she hasn't yet signed a new one that would make her a free agent. Fightful Select and PWN Viper have learned that the high-flying Ricochet's contract is set to expire this summer.

Ricochet's run in WWE hasn't always presented him to his full capabilities, but when he gets a chance to shine he proves why he deserves the opportunity. He's been with WWE since 2018 and has become a multi-time champion during his six years with the company. Currently, Ricochet is the inaugural WWE Speed Champion which he won back in April. According to Fightful's report, discussions have begun between both sides to retain the former United States Champion.

The Wrestling Observer previously reported that Ricochet signed a five-year deal back in 2019. With over two decades of wrestling experience under his belt, Ricochet has wrestled for many of the world's most notable wrestling promotions, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate, PWG, Lucha Underground, and RevPro.

One of Ricochet's greatest rivals, current AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, recently told Comicbook that he wants to see him make the jump to AEW. According to Ospreay, he's frustrated with Ricochet's booking in WWE and he wants people to "remember who he is."

"I don't know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don't know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here," Ospreay added. "I want him to know that there isn't a bar. You are the f--king bar."

Comicbook will continue to monitor WWE's contract situation and deliver updates as they come.