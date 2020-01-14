Buddy Murphy Joins Seth Rollins’ Faction, Helps Him Win WWE Raw Fist Fight

It appears Seth Rollins has a new “disciple.” This week’s Monday Night Raw saw the third match in the excellent series between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, which ended in Murphy once again coming up short against the former NXT Champion. After the match Murphy sat up against the ringside barricade looking beside himself, and he refused to move even after the next match (Erick Rowan versus a jobber) started. After that it was time for the six-man tag match main event, which saw Rollins and The AOP take on Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show in a Fist Fight. Midway through the match Rollins landed next to Murphy and pleaded with him to help his team.

Moments later Murphy nailed Show with a low blow, which gave Rollins the opportunity to take down the giant by driving him through a table. Akam and Rezar dispatched of Owens and Joe by powerbombing them through the announcer’s table, and Rollins finished off Show with a Curb Stomp.

After the match Murphy embraced Rollins, which seems to indicate he’s joined Rollins’ new faction as the “Monday Night Messiah.”