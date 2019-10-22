WWE Fans Not Impressed by Cain Velasquez’s WWE Raw Appearance

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw during a Rey Mysterio promo to save the legendary luchador from a surprise attack by Shelton Benjamin. Mysterio kicked things off by saying he was thankful for the fans’ support, but suddenly found himself in a war of words with Paul Heyman over the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Velasquez at Crown Jewel. Benjamin then made his way down to the ring and reminded Mysterio of his credentials, saying it was rediculous that Velasquez was getting a title shot just for saving Mysterio from Lesnar. He then pushed and slapped Mysterio around until Velasquez’s music hit.

And then the trouble started. Velasquez easily blocked a takedown attempt by Benjamin and started hitting him with strikes to the side of his stomach while he was on ground. Fans began to boo the awkward encounter until Benjamin was finally tossed out of the ring. In his defense, Velasquez only has one pro wrestling match under his belt heading into his title match with Lesnar. But fans on Twitter didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt as they tore into how he looked.

Looks like @sheltyb803 got in trouble after running his mouth…@cainmma is here on #RAW! Ain’t no stopping CAIN VELASQUEZ now! 👊 pic.twitter.com/S1t3TAbRTc — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019

