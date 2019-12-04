WWE Announces Changes to the WWE Raw Commentary Team

Leading up to the Survivor Series WWE Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar, “The Beast” attacked Raw commentator Dio Maddin and sent him crashing through the announcer’s table with an F-5. Maddin disappeared from television in the weeks that followed under the explanation that he was selling the Lesnar attack, but on WWE Backstage this week Ryan Satin confirmed that Maddin was officially done with his role as a color commentator. Samoa Joe will take on the role as Raw’s third commentator until he is healthy enough to return to in-ring action.

Satin explained that Maddin, real name Brennan Williams, has decided to move back to the WWE Performance Center in order to pursue his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. The former NFL player first signed with WWE in August 2016 and has worked a number of NXT live events. He made his commentary debut in September on 205 Live, and within a month he was added to the Raw team alongside Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler.

Maddin took to Twitter shortly after Satin’s report to tease the idea that he’ll retire Lesnar next time they come face-to-face.

Matt Riddle moved on to Goldberg so I’ll retire Brock. — DIO (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) December 4, 2019

Elsewhere in the same report, Satin confirmed that former Intercontinental and tag team champion John Morrison would be rejoining the company under a new multi-year contract. Morrison left WWE back in 2011, and over the past few years has become a main eventer for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA.

The episode also saw Seth Rollins sit down with Renee Young and explain his recent behavior on WWE television. He also seemed to give up the idea of goading CM Punk into a return match.

“I’m here, he’s not here,” Rollins said. “I’m not shocked about that but I think I’ve exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don’t think it’s going anywhere. I’m not shocked that he’s not here so I think it’s time to maybe move on to something that matters…I wish he was here, I wish we could have a face to face but it’s not in the cards.”