WWE Raw: Damian Priest Retains United States Championship in Wild Triple Threat

Damian Priest picked up a massive win on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain his United States Championship. "The Archer of Infamy" opened this week's show be announcing an open challenge for his US title, which eventually resulted in McIntyre, Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, MVP and RKBro all making their way down the entrance ramp. Eventually, a triple threat was announced as Lashley and Porter decided to challenge Riddle and Randy Orton instead.

The match itself was outstanding, with all three men coming inches away from pulling out a victory several times. The final sequence saw Priest duck a Claymore from McIntyre that sent Sheamus flying out of the ring, then countered McIntyre's move off the ropes with the Reckoning.

