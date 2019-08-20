Watch: Fan Attempts to Jump the Barricade During WWE Raw

Attempting to jump into a ring during a WWE show never works out well for fans. But when one unidentified man tried to make the jump over the barricade during this week’s Monday Night Raw, he was stopped in his tracks by security at the Xcel Energy Center.

Video of the attempt, which took place during a tag team match involving Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and The Miz, quickly made its way onto social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The man was loudly booed by other fans as he was taken away.

Raw proved to be an eventful outing this week. The show officially kicked off the King of the Ring tournament by having Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander advance to the quarterfinals, Bray Wyatt appeared and attacked Jerry “The King” Lawler with the Mandible Claw, Rey Mysterio teased a retirement only to be convinced to keep wrestling by his son, Randy Orton had The Revival seriously injure Xavier Woods’ leg while Kofi Kingston was forced to watch and Sasha Banks continued her heel run by jumping Natalya backstage.

Early on in the show Braun Strowman had his attempts at winning the United States Championship thwarted when the rest of The O.C. attacked him to cause a disqualification against AJ Styles. Seth Rollins then ran out to chase the heels away, and managed to set up a Raw Tag Team Championship match for later in the night with Strowman as his partner. The pair surprisingly beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the titles, but teased a potential feud over the Universal Championship afterwards.

On Tuesday WWE announced that another of its shows would be moving to the USA Network, as NXT will become a two-hour live show on the channel starting on Sept. 18.

“Following NXT’s growth in popularity, the new two-hour weekly show will expand its reach on USA Network, the leader in cable entertainment, while staying in its Wednesday night timeslot that it has held since 2015,” WWE.com wrote in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Triple H, founder and senior producer of NXT, commented on social media shortly after the announcement.

“Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD,” he wrote. “Proud of everyone involved from day one. Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand. Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT. And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started.”