Everything Announced for This Week's WWE Raw (Nov. 30)

This week's Monday Night Raw might finally give fans an idea of what WWE has in store for its next pay-per-view — TLC — on Dec. 20. The show is headlined by a triple threat match (with a "Sudden Death" stipulation, though it's unclear what that actually means) between AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. The winner will become the new No. 1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. McIntyre will also appear on Raw, conducting his first interview since losing to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Elsewhere on the show, Elias and Jeff Hardy will continue their rivalry with a "Symphony of Destruction" match, where musical instruments are free to use as weapons. Elias continues to maintain that Hardy was the one behind the car accident that caused him to miss a sizable portion of 2020 with an injury even though Hardy has repeatedly claimed he's innocent. Their first match ended in disqualification at Hell in a Cell and Hardy won the Guitar on a Pole Match several weeks later.

The show will also see another Moment of Bliss segment featuring Alexa Bliss interviewing Randy Orton. "The Fiend" wound up costing Orton his spot in the No. 1 contender's triple threat match last week and all signs point to a renewal of the 2017 rivalry between "The Viper" and Bray Wyatt.

We'll continue to update this post as more matches & segments are confirmed throughout the day. WWE's next WWE Network event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2020), takes place this Sunday. Here's the card (so far) for that event: