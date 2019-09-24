Watch: Fans Boo Hulk Hogan’s Name During Miz TV Announcement on WWE Raw

The Miz made a backstage appearance during Monday Night Raw this week to announce that he would have two major guests on his Miz TV talk show next week — “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. And while the Flair announcement got plenty of cheers, fans inside San Francisco’s Chase Center weren’t happy to hear “The Hulkster” be brought up.

For those who don’t know, Hogan was fired and banished from WWE back in 2015 when racist comments he made during a leaked sex tape made their way online. Over the next few years he would be kept away from any and all WWE programs, but in the summer of 2018 the WWE announced that he had been reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame. Since the start of the year he’s made a number of appearances for WWE, including at the start of WrestleMania 35.

Fans on social media were quick to notice.

When The Miz said Hulk Hogan’s name and the crowd booed #RAW pic.twitter.com/TFicdc2Vyx — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 24, 2019

“Sounds like WWE forgot the sound filter. As soon as Miz said Hulk Hogan, crowd audibly booed…” one fan pointed out.

Speculation then began that Bray Wyatt would appear as “The Fiend” and take down Hogan as he continues his rise towards a Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6. Since debuting his new persona, Wyatt has taken out the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Jerry Lawler, Seth Rollins and Kane with his Mandible Claw.