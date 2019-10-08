WWE Fans Poke Fun at the Steamy Lana and Bobby Lashley Bedroom Segment on WWE Raw

WWE continued the love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev at the start of Monday Night Raw this week. After having Lana and Lashley make out on the entrance stage at the end of last week’s episode, the storyline turned up the heat as a video feed showed the pair climbing into bed together while Rusev was in the ring. Lashley explained that Lana left him because he was sending so much of their money back home to Bulgaria, then Lana twisted the knife by saying everything they owned together was in her name and she was taking it all back. Rusev could do nothing but watch, and snapped on both Randy Orton and King Corbin.

Wrestling fans had plenty of jokes when the angle first popped up last week, and they had a whole new batch after this week’s segment. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Rusev will return to pay-per-view action at the upcoming Crown Jewel event when he teams with Seth Rollins as part of a 10-man tag Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match.

“You should’ve been spending your money on Lana instead of sending it back home to your family”



Am I watching RAW or Chantal from 90 Day Fiancé? — Scare-ica Steiner (@SendARavenPlz) October 8, 2019

Looks like you really let them book ur show tonight huh😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b0tERxRbR8 — Logan Meador (@LoganMeador99) October 8, 2019

