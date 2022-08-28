The Miz Is Booked for This Week's WWE Raw Despite Getting Kidnapped Last Week

The Miz had his tag team match with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Ciampa interrupted last week when Dexter Lumis suddenly appeared behind him in the crowd and seemingly kidnapped him by dragging him out of the arena. Lumis was back on TV the following night for a romantic reunion with Indi Hartwell before getting apprehended by the police, but there was no sign of Miz. "The A-Lister" returned to social media to advertise his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud but hasn't actually addressed the run-in with Lumis. We'll likely get some sort of acknowledgment ahead of Miz's advertised non-title match against Lashley on this week's Raw.

"After tearing down the house, Lashley and The Phenomenal One joined forces to take on their recent tormentors Ciampa and The Miz, but the meddling A-Lister escaped The All Mighty's wrath when he was dragged away by Dexter Lumis for a disqualification victory," WWE.com's preview for the match reads. "Having seemingly escaped the clutches of his would-be captor, The Miz will walk right back into the lion's den when he squares off with Lashley."

For as decorated as Miz is, it's been quite some time since he held the United States Championship. His initial reign from October 2009 to May 2010 was the first time he held a singles championship in his WWE career. He'd win it back in June 2010, then drop it to Daniel Bryan at Night of Champions that September. He has never held the title since, instead being attached to the Intercontinental Championship along with two reigns as WWE Champion.

Elsewhere on this week's Raw, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the finals of the ongoing tournament as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. There will also be a face-to-face confrontation between Riddle & Seth Rollins and appearances from The Bloodline's The Usos & Sami Zayn.

This will also be the go-home episode of Raw heading into Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. Check out the full card for the show below: