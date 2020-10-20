Watch: WWE Raw Gets a New Intro Theme

✖

Monday Night Raw celebrated its season premiere this week, and to celebrate the occasion the Red Brand debuted a new show theme and intro video. The song is performed by Michigan rapper NF and is titled "The Search." The show's previous theme, "Legendary" by Skillet, had been around for roughly a year.

The new video also highlighted the various new stars that now make up the new Raw roster, which saw a significant transformation during the 2020 WWE Draft last week.

NF is the intro to raw!!! My boy is getting the notice he deserves!!!pic.twitter.com/0CAt0bVout — Gary (4-1) 🎃 (@LegitStylez_) October 20, 2020

Here's the full list of every wrestler who moved rosters during the Draft:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place this Sunday. So far, only three matches have been confirmed: