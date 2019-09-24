Photo: WWE Unveils New Logo for WWE Raw

During Monday Night Raw this week WWE flashed a few announcements for the Sept. 30 episode of Raw, which the company is dubbing the “season premiere.” The announcements included Brock Lesnar’s return, Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss and a special edition of Miz TV with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan on as The Miz’s guests. But a few keen-eyed fans noticed that the Raw logo had been updated in each of the announcements, indicating the show would be getting a bit of a face lift in the near future.

It’s also worth noting that the ads all had the song “Legendary” by Skillet playing in the background, which led some to think it was the show’s new theme song. The show currently uses “Born for Greatness” by Papa Roach and “Charge Up the Power” by Goodbye June each week.

New WWE RAW Logo. pic.twitter.com/JMGDtiIUjf — Harold Pérez 🇵🇷 (@hko981) September 24, 2019

According to wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, both Raw and SmackDown will be getting new entrance stages and pyro starting next week as well.

October is looking to be a history month for professional wrestling. On Oct. 2 All Elite Wrestling will launch its new live show, AEW Dynamite, on TNT while NXT makes its full transition to USA at the same time. Two nights later SmackDown Live will turn into Friday Night SmackDown when it moves from Tuesday nights on USA to Friday night’s on FOX. And that’s all without mentioned NWA’s first set of television tapings in Atlanta, Impact Wrestling’s move to Tuesday nights on AXS and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next pay-per-view.

Following all of its moves in the first week, WWE will then turn around and re-establish the brand split between Raw and SmackDown when it hosts a new WWE Draft on the Oct. 11 SmackDown and Oct. 14 Raw. It’s unclear whether or not NXT will be involved, though Triple H seemed to push back against that idea in a recent conference call.

“I think as that Draft hits that’s going to be more focused on Raw and SmackDown and where those brands lay out,” he said. “But going forward, who knows? I think this is a work in progress and as NXT continues to do what it’s done for the last five years and grow in leaps and bounds, my intent is to create, and I think it’s there and we’ll see as we move forward, where there are three very distinct brands — Raw, SmackDown and NXT.”