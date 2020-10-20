Why Otis' El Gran Gordo Mask From WWE Raw Looked So Familiar

✖

Otis made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week as masked luchador El Gran Gordo (which translates to The Big Fat Man) for a tag match against The Miz and John Morrison. The reunited Heavy Machinery picked up a win over the heels, even after Miz ridiculed Otis for making a mockery out of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Now, if you thought the bright pink mask Otis used for his disguise looked familiar then you'd be right, as the mask has been used a handful of times in the past when wrestlers need a handy disguise.

Back in late 2016 Becky Lynch used the mask while disguised as La Luchadora during her feud with Alexa Bliss. "The Goddess" eventually turned the gimmick around on "The Lasskicker" by having Mickie James, Deonna Purazzo and herself all don the costume at least once.

Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Becky Lynch and Otis have now all worn the same mask on WWE television. pic.twitter.com/xPpQiSWbb4 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 20, 2020

205 Live's Brian Kendrick also used the mask as a disguise back in January.

Even though the Draft put them on separate brands, Miz is still in a storyline with Otis where he's trying to have him stripped of the Money in the Bank contract via a court case. Otis responded by electing to defend himself, so Miz keeps delaying the trial in order to bleed Otis of his money.

After the win the big man was briefly reunited with Mandy Rose backstage.

EL GRAN GORDO Is A Good Man 😉👉🏻 https://t.co/SWvhGmHWzO — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 20, 2020

