AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman Rematch, Sasha Banks Return Match Announced for WWE Raw

WWE looks to have another strong episode of Monday Night Raw in the works, as the company announced a handful of matches hours before this week’s show began.

The standout announcement is that after their last match ended in disqualification, Braun Strowman will get another shot at AJ Styles’ United States Championship on Raw this week. Their encounter last week was thrown out when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson intervened, leading to Seth Rollins making the save. The reigning Universal Champ then set up a match where he and Strowman challenged The O.C. for the Raw tag titles, which they despite Styles’ multiple attempts at interference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Strowman somehow manages to win, we could have the modern version of the Two-Man Power Trip with Rollins and Strowman holding every men’s title on Raw.

After brutally attacking Natalya the past two weeks, Sasha Banks will compete in her first match since returning from her hiatus when she faces the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. The match is expected to kick off Raw in New Orleans.

“Although Banks has been on a tear since re-emerging with a new look and a new attitude, this will be her first match since this year’s WrestleMania back in April,” WWE.com’s preview read. “Will Natalya suffer her fury once again, or will The Queen of Harts attain retribution against the disrespectful Boss?”

The 2019 King of the Ring tournament will also continue on Raw this week with The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre. The winners of those bouts will face Cedric Alexander and Samoa Joe respectively in the quarterfinals.

Despite their being a number of veterans in this year’s bracket, McIntyre is the only wrestler in the lineup to have previously competed in the tournament. McIntyre made it the second round of the 2010 tournament before losing via double countout against Ezekiel Jackson. The loss gave Sheamus an instant spot in the finals, which he won by beating John Morrison (better known now as Johnny Impact).

The winner of this year’s King of the Ring tournament will be crowned at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 15.