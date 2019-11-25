WWE Raw Preview: United States Championship Match, WrestleMania 34 Rematch Announced

Survivor Series turned out to be a rough night for Monday Night Raw. With the exception The Viking Raiders’ victory on the kickoff show, the Red Brand couldn’t pick up a single win against either NXT or Friday Night SmackDown across the six other cross-branded matches in the battle for “brand supremacy.” Not even “The Man” Becky Lynch could pull it off, as she lost her triple threat main event bout when Shayna Baszler forced Bayley to tap out to her Kirifuda Clutch. The show will look to bounce back this week with its latest episode at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

So far only two matches have been announced — AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. Styles has already beaten Carrillo multiple times on television, but the former Crusierweight earned another shot at “The Phenomenal One’s” title when he, Randy Orton and Ricochet beat The OC in a recent six-man tag match on Raw.

Meanwhile the issues between Charlotte Flair and Asuka kicked off during the Women’s Survivor Series elimination match on Sunday night. Flair attempted to bark orders at the reigning tag champ early on, which eventually led to Asuka spitting green mist right in her face. This gave Carmella the opening to roll-up Flair for the pin, and put Raw at a significant disadvantage after Asuka abandoned her team for the rest of the match.

Spitting green nonsense out of your mouth doesn’t change the fact that you can’t beat me. However, to your credit, it makes the extensions more expensive. https://t.co/1MkDeu5Akh — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 25, 2019

WWE also teased via their YouTube page that Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black will pay off last week’s backstage segment with a match, and that Brock Lesnar might learn the identity of his next opponent. “The Beast” managed to beat Rey Mysterio to keep his WWE Championship despite interference from Mysterio’s son, Dominik.

The company has just two Network specials before the end of the year — Starrcade (Dec. 1 in Duluth, Georgia) and TLC (Dec. 15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota). There’s already nine shows on the docket for 2020, including the Royal Rumble, Elimination Champion, WrestleMania 36 and SummerSlam. Meanwhile the NXT brand has five shows booked — NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, Worlds Collide (featuring NXT and NXT UK), NXT TakeOver: Portland, NXT TakeOver: Tampa and NXT TakeOver: Boston. The TakeOver show in Portland (Feb. 16) marks the first time NXT will host its show on Sunday night rather than Saturday.