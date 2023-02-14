WWE Raw Preview (Feb. 13, 2022): Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn

Tonight's Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn will serve as the Red Brand's go-home show for Saturday's Elimination Chamber event in Montreal. While only four matches have been confirmed for the show, two of those will feature six wrestlers apiece battling over either the United States Championship or a shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. There's also the possibility of another Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at the show, but Lashley has yet to sign the contract.

Speaking of which, that's the headlining segment among what's been officially announced for the episode. The rest of the episode will include:

Seth Rollins appearing on Miz TV

The Miz vs. Rick Boogs

Mustafa Ali vs. Bronson Reed

Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the show will also have at least one Valentine's Day backstage-themed segment and a segment involving Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Sami Zayn is expected to be on the show to continue his build to his bout with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes on a WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat

Rhodes appeared on Monday's The MMA Hour and was asked about the possibility of the WrestleMania 39 main event turning into a triple threat with the addition of Sami Zayn. Surprisingly, he was open to the idea.

"I don't really have a preference, solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. If two show up, don't be mad. Don't make it "A or B" or "one or two," enjoy it all. That's kind of been the challenge. I can't begrudge somebody for getting hot," Rhodes said.

"I really look forward to the moments in there if they happen with Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania. Because I think it's different than people think," he added. "He's doing amazing, I think I've been doing some really great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens at Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?"