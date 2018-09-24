New Matches Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE continues to announce segments for this Monday’s edition of WWE RAW.

As we previously reported, the RAW Tag Team Champions (Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre) will defend their belts against the Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson). On Sunday, a couple of other segments were revealed.

The tag team title match should be one of the better WWE television matches in several weeks, with the match harkening back to Ziggler and McIntyre attacking the Revival prior to a match they had scheduled against then-champions, The B Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel). Now, the Revival finally get their shots at the titles, this time against a different team.

WWE has confirmed that Bobby Lashley will take on Elias during Monday night’s show. This is a feud and story that has been going on for several weeks with no end in sight, though Monday’s show should prove to be some kind of pivot point as we continue down the road to Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th.

Also announced is Ruby Riott taking on Brie Bella. This comes hot on the heels of Bella wrestling a particularly embarrassing match on RAW in recent weeks, though the long time WWE performer has continue to press on and excel in the storyline alongside her husband Daniel Bryan against The Miz and Maryse on SmackDown. Bryan also recently stated that his wife and sister in law (Nikki Bella) deserve more respect due to their role in the WWE women’s revolution.

The venue for Monday’s show (the Pepsi Center in Denver) also lists the following stars as appearing: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Baron Corbin.