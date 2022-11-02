WWE Raw's R-Truth Seemingly Injured During NXT

It's always unfortunate to see a WWE Superstar injured, and tonight WWE NXT fans witnessed what seems to be a significant injury firsthand. The first match of tonight's NXT was between Monday Night Raw Superstar R-Truth and Grayson Waller, and R-Truth was hitting on all cylinders early on. Unfortunately at one point he went to leap over the ropes and dive into Waller on the outside, but it looks like he caught some of the ropes when he jumped and Waller didn't catch him on the outside, so when R-Truth landed he landed incredibly hard on his left side, and he would grab his knee shortly afterwards.

It's difficult to figure out if he hurt his knee, his tailbone, or his hip, and while the commentary team couldn't nail it down either, he was helped out of the ring by NXT officials and he was clearly not putting weight on his leg. You can watch how the sequence played out in the video below.

The match was then called and the victory was given to Waller, who then delivered a quick heel promo to send things off. Hopefully, R-Truth is okay and it isn't anything serious. We wish R-Truth the best and a speedy recovery from whatever the issue is.

R-Truth just returned to TV not too long ago, so it would be awfully unfortunate to see him sidelined for any period of time. We hope to see him back on his feet soon.