Watch: R-Truth Wins 24/7 Championship for 11th Time at OB-GYN Office

More shenanigans regarding the WWE 24/7 Championship took place during Monday Night Raw this week, as the title changed hands twice during a pre-taped segment during Maria Kanellis’ trip to the OB-GYN office.

The pre-taped segment showed the first-ever pregnant champion alongside her husband Mike as they waited for the doctor to come into the room. Mike embraced Maria with a hug with a doctor slowly patted him on the back three times. But then the doctor turned out to be a referee, revealing that Mike had successfully schemed to win the title back from his wife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Kanellis’ celebration didn’t last long. After celebrating in the waiting room he quickly recognized R-Truth and Carmella in disguises. Thanks to a distraction from a fake baby, Truth was able to roll up Kanellis and win the 24/7 title back for a record 11th time.

Truth has held the 24/7 title for a whopping 55 combined days across those 11 reigns, putting him miles ahead of the list of other champions in the record book. The only other multi-time 24/7 champions are Mike Kanellis, Elias, Drake Maverick and Jinder Mahal, though only Maverick has held the title for more than a single combined day across his four reigns.

Other former champions include Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, Cedric Alexander, EC3, Gerald Brisco, Heath Slater, Kelly Kelly, Pat Patterson, Robert Roode, Titus O’Neil and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.