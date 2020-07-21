Watch: Randy Orton Makes Big Show His Latest Victim in Unsanctioned Match

✖

The Big Show was the latest legend to fall to the "Legend Killer" Randy Orton, as "The Viper" defeated the big man in an Unsanctioned Match at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw. Show nearly put Orton away with a Chokeslam, but the momentum changed when he attempted a Vader Bomb through a table only for Orton to roll out of the way. Orton then hit his second RKO of the match to score the pin, and delivered a Punt Kick to Show's skull as a victory lap.

All signs point to Orton turning his attention to Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. However in the meantime McIntyre will defend his title one more time against Dolph Ziggler, and this time he'll be the one to announce the stipulation right when the bell rings.

Since reviving his "Legend Killer" persona, Orton has taken out Edge (at Backlash, Edge tore his tricep and Christian (back in June, punted him in the skull after interference from Ric Flair) along with Show.

This story is developing...

