Watch: Randy Orton Hits Edge With an RKO and a Con-Chair-To on WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw was supposed to end with Edge’s triumphant return to the Red Brand. Instead it ended with Randy Orton standing over his former tag partner’s unconscious body, much to the dismay of the San Antonio crowd. “The Rated-R Superstar” opened the final segment of the night by cutting a promo, talking about how he had clawed his way back to being medically cleared after he was forced to retire back in 2011. Edge was then met in the ring by Orton, who gave him a hug and talked about how Edge helped him through some personal struggles during their run as a team.

Orton then offered to reunite Rated-RKO for one last run. But before Edge could answer, “The Viper” struck with an RKO.

From their things got ugly. Orton pulled a steel chair in the ring and whacked Edge in the back with it, causing the WWE Hall of Famer to sell his surgically-repaired neck. Orton then teased diving onto Edge from the top rope (with the chair wrapped around Edge’s throat) but backed off, only to slide two chairs into the ring and hit a Con-Chair-To.

Edge competed in his first match since 2011 on Sunday night via the Men’s Royal Rumble. He started out as the No. 21 entrant and made it all the way down to the final four alongside Orton, Roman Reigns and eventual-winner Drew McIntyre. Orton initially teased betraying Edge, but the veteran turned around before he could set up an RKO. Edge then returned the favor by tossing Orton out of the ring when his back was turned.

Reports of the 11-time former world champion making a comeback started popping up after he speared Elias at SummerSlam last August, but he consistently denied it every time. Shortly after his Rumble appearance a new report came out, this one stating that Edge had signed a new three-year deal with the company and would be competing on a part-time basis. Based on how Monday night went, it’s safe to say he’ll be locking horns with Orton at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Earlier in the night another Mania match was confirmed, as McIntyre used his Rumble win to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Lesnar responded with a surprise attack and flattened McIntyre with an F5.