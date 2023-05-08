Top WWE Star Rumored to Return on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw has been without one of its top stars for a little under one month now. After tag partner Lita was mysteriously attacked backstage, Becky Lynch joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Lynch and Stratus came up short, resulting in Stratus attacking her short-term tag partner after the match. Stratus would go on to taunt the former WWE WrestleMania headliner in the subsequent weeks, criticizing her for taking credit for the women's revolution that Stratus believed she actually started many years prior.

This seemed to be building to a one-on-one contest between Stratus and Lynch at WWE SummerSlam in August, but Stratus's attack just one week after WWE WrestleMania 39 hinted at this program being accelerated a couple months ahead of schedule. That, or Lynch would sell her storyline attack by sitting on the sidelines until July.

It appears that Lynch will be back in the swing of things sooner than later. Inside account @WRKDWrestling, which has broken many stories in the past, teased that there will be a "big time" return on Monday Night Raw. While it was left ambiguous, the usage of "big time" hints at this being Lynch, as she has utilized the moniker "Big Time" Becky in recent years.

Other Raw plans reportedly include a "family reunion" and the "start of highlighting those drafted from NXT." The former could be teasing the reformation of The Way, Johnny Gargano's developmental stable that consisted of Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Austin Theory, and new Raw star Indi Hartwell. Theory is a singles heel on WWE SmackDown these days, meaning he likely won't be part of the main roster iteration of this faction, but look for Hartwell's call-up to be the final piece to fully put The Way back together.

As for highlighting those NXT selections, stars like Hartwell herself as well as JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, Apollo Crews and others could be in for big showings on Raw. It's worth noting that McDonagh has been rumored to be joining The Judgement Day, which would reunite him with the man that trained him, Finn Balor.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of Monday Night Raw, beginning tonight at 8 PM ET.