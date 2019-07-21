Latest Update on The Rock and John Cena Appearing at Raw Reunion

More than two dozen former WWE stars are scheduled to appear at the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw this week, the the headliners including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. However two names that have been noticeably absent from the list of stars are John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, both of whom have seen their popularity grow exponentially since they left wrestling full-time and pursued careers in Hollywood.

Cena teased the possibility of showing up, stating in an interview “We will see,” while Johnson has stayed quiet regarding the show. Unfortunately for fans of the pair, it does not appear that either will show up on Monday. Dave Meltzer stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there are no plans for either man being on the show.

Reports popped up shortly after WWE announced the Raw Reunion that it was an idea that would originally be used for the first episode of SmackDown Live once it makes the move to FOX in early October. Meltzer added that’s still in the works, and that Cena would likely appear at that show.

The 16-time world champion last appeared in the WWE at WrestleMania 35, where he donned his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick and gave Elias an FU. He’s recently been filming for Fast & Furious 9 over in the United Kingdom, and stated in a recent interview that he feels the WWE doesn’t “need” him anymore to be successful.

“I think I would have left the WWE high and dry, so to speak, [but] now they have so much talent and so many definable Superstars,” Cena said. “There was a time when I could genuinely say, from a financial standpoint, they needed me — that time is up.”

“…The WWE does not need me,” he added. “I need it and I love it, and I love every single moment I’m associated with it. But I felt it the first time this year at WrestleMania: I took a step back and looked at everything and (realized) it is such a powerful machine.”

Other wrestlers who have been confirmed for Monday’s show include Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, Christian, Ted DiBiase, The Hurricane, Eric Bischoff, Jerry Lawler, Santino Marella, Sid, Booker T, X-Pac, Mark Henry and Mick Foley.