Awkward Seth Rollins, D-Generation X Photo From Raw Reunion Goes Viral

Seth Rollins wound up being caught in the middle of a battle between factions on Monday Night Raw this week when he tried to face AJ Styles in a one-on-one match during the Raw Reunion special.

The match between the pair was nearly thrown out in early on when Styles’ fellow O.C. members (the new name for The Club) Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson jumped into the ring. But Rollins suddenly had some backup in Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who were decked out in their D-Generation X gear.

The bout was eventually thrown out when Gallows and Anderson tried to attack again, this time leading to a brawl involving all six men. Suddenly Road Dogg, X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made their way down to the ring to help chase the heels away. The segment ended with Rollins leading the group in doing their “And if you’re not down with that…” taunt. Unfortunately as the legends embraced in the ring there was suddenly an awkward moment where Rollins was left on the outside looking in. A number of fans grabbed a screenshot of the awkward moment, and the photo started getting passed around on Twitter for the rest of the evening.

and they say AEW is stealing too much from wcw pic.twitter.com/ySLmKvTDoc — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) July 23, 2019

iconic levels of dork from Seth Rollins here pic.twitter.com/Gbpzq0GqL8 — Scottish Undertaker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@ScotUndertaker) July 23, 2019

Seth Rollins is Disco Inferno https://t.co/tRxpK1lENo — Aaron Wrotkowski (@AaronWrotkowski) July 23, 2019

Me in the group text watching all my single, kidless friends make plans for brunch. #WWE #Raw @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Ec6ilorTkK — Kyle King 🚫👖 (@KyleKingOnAir) July 23, 2019

And if you’re not down with that…. https://t.co/sIHDkHlxCX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 23, 2019

It looked like things worked out for Rollins after the segment, as he posed with the DX and Kliq members in Gorilla position.