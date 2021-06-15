Watch: Rhea Ripley Bloodies Charlotte Flair During WWE Raw Brawl

By Connor Casey

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's rivalry took a violent turn during this week's Monday Night Raw. Six days before the pair meet at Hell in a Cell, Ripley cost Flair a match against Nikki Cross by distracting her long enough for the referee to complete the 10-count and name Cross the winner. Ripley then beat Asuka in a non-title bout later in the night only for Flair to jump her mid-celebration. Like the normal WWE television brawls, the pair were repeatedly separated by a group of officials from the back, but not before Ripley booted Flair in the face to knock her off the apron.

Quite a few curse words had to be bleeped out throughout the brawl, and Flair left the exchange bleeding from the nose while Ripley taunted her in the ring.

This story is developing...

