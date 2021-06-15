Watch: Rhea Ripley Bloodies Charlotte Flair During WWE Raw Brawl

✖

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's rivalry took a violent turn during this week's Monday Night Raw. Six days before the pair meet at Hell in a Cell, Ripley cost Flair a match against Nikki Cross by distracting her long enough for the referee to complete the 10-count and name Cross the winner. Ripley then beat Asuka in a non-title bout later in the night only for Flair to jump her mid-celebration. Like the normal WWE television brawls, the pair were repeatedly separated by a group of officials from the back, but not before Ripley booted Flair in the face to knock her off the apron.

Quite a few curse words had to be bleeped out throughout the brawl, and Flair left the exchange bleeding from the nose while Ripley taunted her in the ring.

lol this Rhea/Charlotte brawl was turrible pic.twitter.com/rZTaC5yDhY — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) June 15, 2021

This story is developing...