WWE Fans Loved the Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Main Event

WWE treated fans to one of the biggest Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory this week, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E and former world champion Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The show started with The New Day taking on The Bloodline in a six-man tag match, only for Lashley to get involved late in the bout and spear both world champions. E then demanded a triple threat, which Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville obliged. Both E and Lashley seemingly had “The Tribal Chief” dead to rights late in the match, only for the other to break up the pin at the last second.
Lashley finally kept E down with roughly a dozen chair shots, then walked right into a Spear from Reigns for the win. Fans were still buzzing about the match once the show was over, and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!