WWE Fans Loved the Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Main Event

By

wwe-roman-reigns-wwe-raw.jpg

WWE treated fans to one of the biggest Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory this week, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E and former world champion Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The show started with The New Day taking on The Bloodline in a six-man tag match, only for Lashley to get involved late in the bout and spear both world champions. E then demanded a triple threat, which Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville obliged. Both E and Lashley seemingly had “The Tribal Chief” dead to rights late in the match, only for the other to break up the pin at the last second. 

Lashley finally kept E down with roughly a dozen chair shots, then walked right into a Spear from Reigns for the win. Fans were still buzzing about the match once the show was over, and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!

