WWE Fans Loved the Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Main Event

WWE treated fans to one of the biggest Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory this week, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E and former world champion Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The show started with The New Day taking on The Bloodline in a six-man tag match, only for Lashley to get involved late in the bout and spear both world champions. E then demanded a triple threat, which Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville obliged. Both E and Lashley seemingly had “The Tribal Chief” dead to rights late in the match, only for the other to break up the pin at the last second.

Lashley finally kept E down with roughly a dozen chair shots, then walked right into a Spear from Reigns for the win. Fans were still buzzing about the match once the show was over, and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Acknowledge Him

Fantastic

Respect to all three men involved in that main event. What a main event. All 3 looked amazing. Roman is killing it right now, Bobby looked dominant And Big E showing he can hang in the main event.



That was fantastic #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dl4D3aLCiv — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) September 21, 2021

No Question

This is still Roman’s company. Period. Full stop. End of story. — Meelz 💪🏾 (@MeelzTV) September 21, 2021

They Don’t Miss

Reigns vs Big E vs Lashley tonight #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8OO12ZHRJn — Carlos Icy (@IcebergOne9) September 21, 2021

Best Raw in a While

Best fuckin TV match of the year



Best RAW MATCH IN YEARS #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DUpYsWy1xo — Ed🧍‍♂️ (@ThirtyyK) September 21, 2021

A Banger

Roman vs Lashley vs Big E was a banger, this was probably the best RAW of the year.



Such good shit. #WWERaw — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 21, 2021

Something crazy about Big E, Roman Reigns. and Bobby Lashley fighting in the main event putting on a banger and all 3 of these men are in the main event title picture.



Very easy to harp on WWE stuff we don’t like but this is so fire and well done.



pic.twitter.com/w1Zc86ReSR — TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) September 21, 2021

Big Meaty Men!