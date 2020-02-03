WWE Raw Will Still Take Place in Salt Lake City Despite Snowstorms

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will go on as scheduled at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah despite the city being under a Winter Storm Warning. The National Weather Service has the city getting hit with up to six inches of snow by 4 p.m. local time, and with 35 mile-per-hour winds the storm has already caused numerous businesses and schools to close down for the day. As of 1 p.m. local time the Utah Highway Patrol had investigated 211 crashes across the state, leading some fans to wonder if WWE would cancel its television taping as a precaution.

However the Twitter account for the Vivian Smart Home arena was quick to assure fans that the show would go on as planned.

Yes! — Vivint Arena (@vivintarena) February 3, 2020

A spokesperson then gave a comment to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy.

“WWE is still happening. I have not heard of any road closures but I will check with our public safety team.” That’s the direct quote from a spokesperson for the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Stay tuned for updates, I guess. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time a Raw episode has run up against some bad weather. Back in January 2015 a massive snowstorm caused WWE to scrap its plans for an episode in Boston and had to compensate with a series of taped interviews from WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

As for Raw itself, the only segment that has been advertised so far is a Randy Orton promo where “The Viper” will explain why he brutally attacked Edge the week before.

Last week’s Raw closed out with Edge making his triumphant return to the Red Brand after competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match the night before. Orton came out during the promo and proposed reforming the Rated-RKO tag team. But before Edge could respond, Orton knocked him out with an RKO. He then closed the show by pulling out two steel chairs and hitting a Con-Chair-To.