WWE Fans Poke Fun at Seth Rollins’ One Glove Look

Ever since his heel turn in late 2019, Seth Rollins has gradually tweaked his look as the “Monday Night Messiah.” Over the past couple of weeks that look has included wearing a single black glove on his right hand, though he’s never given a reason before it. WWE fans have already started to poke fun at it, saying he looks like Luke Skywalker after he lost his hand or Michael Jackson (though his glove was white). Rollins kicked off Raw once again this week with a promo where he introduced Buddy Murphy as his newest Messiah, only to wind up in a brawl with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders.
Rollins cut a promo after the commercial break, announcing that he and Murphy would be challenging Erik and Ivar for their tag titles later in the night.
Videos by ComicBook.com
.@FightOwensFight & @SamoaJoe want a FIGHT on #RAW with @WWERollins, @WWE_Murphy & the #AOP!
4-on-2 just became 4-on-4 thanks to @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE…the #VikingRaiders! pic.twitter.com/aT3dKyLBPi— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
Check out some of the best reactions to Rollins look below.
Bad Guy Glove
Seth Rollins wears a glove now to let know he’s a bad guy now. It’s his bad guy glove. #RAW #WWEFistFight— Jabot (@Jabotism) January 14, 2020
Sith Rollins
Who else wore a black glove?— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) January 21, 2020
Seth Rollins Skywalker? #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/5WNBObbto8
Seth Rollins is a Sith Lord, now I understand the glove #RAW— Condy West (@condy_west) January 14, 2020
Mmmm, Cake
Seth Rollins with that glove looking like he bout to take out cake from the oven 😭— Swift 🅙 (@swiftfades_) January 14, 2020
A Good Question
All I hear when I look at Seth Rollins with this glove… pic.twitter.com/gNqWin4VDg— Notorious FPG (Thicc Zaddy Lover) (@fat_pretty_girl) January 14, 2020
Because Reasons
im seth rollins. i wear a glove on one hand and not the other and uh my……jumpsuit (?) has a front pocket for some reason https://t.co/SekDNF39NB— john (@toshanshuinLA) January 14, 2020
Please Stop
Seth Rollins has got to stop with this glove 😂— kaitlyn clark BAYBAY (@kaitlynclark) January 21, 2020
Hee Hee!
Is Seth Rollins the Michael Jackson of #RAW with the one glove?— s francesco (@scf190) January 21, 2020