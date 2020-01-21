WWE

WWE Fans Poke Fun at Seth Rollins’ One Glove Look

Ever since his heel turn in late 2019, Seth Rollins has gradually tweaked his look as the ‘Monday […]

Ever since his heel turn in late 2019, Seth Rollins has gradually tweaked his look as the “Monday Night Messiah.” Over the past couple of weeks that look has included wearing a single black glove on his right hand, though he’s never given a reason before it. WWE fans have already started to poke fun at it, saying he looks like Luke Skywalker after he lost his hand or Michael Jackson (though his glove was white). Rollins kicked off Raw once again this week with a promo where he introduced Buddy Murphy as his newest Messiah, only to wind up in a brawl with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders.

Rollins cut a promo after the commercial break, announcing that he and Murphy would be challenging Erik and Ivar for their tag titles later in the night.

