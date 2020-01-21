WWE Fans Poke Fun at Seth Rollins’ One Glove Look

Ever since his heel turn in late 2019, Seth Rollins has gradually tweaked his look as the “Monday Night Messiah.” Over the past couple of weeks that look has included wearing a single black glove on his right hand, though he’s never given a reason before it. WWE fans have already started to poke fun at it, saying he looks like Luke Skywalker after he lost his hand or Michael Jackson (though his glove was white). Rollins kicked off Raw once again this week with a promo where he introduced Buddy Murphy as his newest Messiah, only to wind up in a brawl with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders.

Rollins cut a promo after the commercial break, announcing that he and Murphy would be challenging Erik and Ivar for their tag titles later in the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the best reactions to Rollins look below.

Bad Guy Glove

Seth Rollins wears a glove now to let know he’s a bad guy now. It’s his bad guy glove. #RAW #WWEFistFight — Jabot (@Jabotism) January 14, 2020

Sith Rollins

Seth Rollins is a Sith Lord, now I understand the glove #RAW — Condy West (@condy_west) January 14, 2020

Mmmm, Cake

Seth Rollins with that glove looking like he bout to take out cake from the oven 😭 — Swift 🅙 (@swiftfades_) January 14, 2020

A Good Question

All I hear when I look at Seth Rollins with this glove… pic.twitter.com/gNqWin4VDg — Notorious FPG (Thicc Zaddy Lover) (@fat_pretty_girl) January 14, 2020

Because Reasons

im seth rollins. i wear a glove on one hand and not the other and uh my……jumpsuit (?) has a front pocket for some reason https://t.co/SekDNF39NB — john (@toshanshuinLA) January 14, 2020

Please Stop

Seth Rollins has got to stop with this glove 😂 — kaitlyn clark BAYBAY (@kaitlynclark) January 21, 2020

Hee Hee!