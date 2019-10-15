Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Universal Championship Rematch Booked for Crown Jewel

Eight days removed from their controversial Hell in a Cell match, WWE officially booked a rematch between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. The reigning world champ will take on The Fiend at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31 in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This match has quite a few wrinkles added to it, as Wyatt was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown last week and Rollins is already booked for the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match. For those who missed the original match, Rollins nailed Wyatt with 11 Curb Stomps and a boatload of weapons, but couldn’t keep the demonic force down for more than a few seconds.

He managed to escape the match with his title, but only due to referee stoppage after the ref called for the bell once Rollins used a sledgehammer on Wyatt. The ending result was widely panned by fans in attendance (and watching along at home), so it’s possible WWE is trying to make amends with this bout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…