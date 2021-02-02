Sheamus Betrays Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw, Demands a WWE Championship Match

✖

Monday Night Raw opened this week with Drew McIntyre celebrating his successful WWE Championship defense over Goldberg from the night before at the Royal Rumble. His speech was quickly interrupted by Edge, who was taken aback by how congratulatory McIntyre was towards him for winning the Men's Royal Rumble. Sheamus then stomped down the ring, demanding to know which world champion "The Rated-R Superstar" would now be challenging at WrestleMania 37.

Edge opted not to answer and left the ring. But while McIntyre's back was turned, Sheamus took the opportunity and nailed his best friend with a Brogue Kick. After a commercial break, Sheamus cut a backstage promo saying he was no longer McIntyre's friend and wanted a match for his WWE Championship.

Though the two have been friends in real life for well over a decade, the alliance between McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" hadn't been brought up on WWE television until November. The idea of Sheamus eventually betraying McIntyre had been teased numerous times since then, usually by Keith Lee.

