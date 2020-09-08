The Street Profits vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Champion vs. Champion Match Booked for WWE Raw

✖

The Street Profits picked up yet another win over Andrade and Angel Garza this week (thanks to the latter abandoning his team), but the Raw Tag Team Champions were quickly greeted by unexpected challengers. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura arrived, announcing that they were taking part in the Brand-to-Brand Invitational (something WWE hasn't referenced in months). The two then agreed on a Champions vs. Champions match for next week's Raw, though neither titles will be on the line.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have the longest reign as Raw Tag Team Champions since New Day's record-breaking reign back in 2016. Meanwhile, Cesaro and Nakamura beat New Day for the SmackDown tag titles at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place on Sept. 27 inside WWE's ThunderDome. Here's the card so far: