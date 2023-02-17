WWE Raw Superstar Added to Tomorrow's SmackDown Lineup

Tomorrow night's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to have some Monday Night Raw star power, as WWE's Adam Pearce made what promises to be a thrilling match official for Friday. That match will have Asuka (in her new Kana form) taking on Liv Morgan, and the two will also battle it out at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. This all started with Asuka and Morgan colliding on Monday Night Raw, and when Asuka shared a video of her attacking Morgan, Morgan gave her a challenge.

The original tweet had Asuka hitting Morgan with a lethal combination of kicks and a spinning backhand, and alongside the video of that sequence Asuka wrote "No one is as ready for #EliminationChamber as Asuka 🤡". Morgan then replied with the caption "How about u get an earlier flight to Montréal then so we can test that theory out ? 😉"

BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw.



They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal!



It is official. https://t.co/G5FwKAwEth — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2023

Pearce wasted no time, making the match-up official for tomorrow's SmackDown. This will be a bit of an Elimination Chamber preview, and one of these women could very well be walking out of the event as the challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It's shaping up to be a big night for SmackDown, as Morgan vs Asuka joins an Intercontinental Championship match, a Tag Team match featuring Ronda Rousey, and another Tag Team match featuring the deadly new team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. You can find the full card for tomorrow's SmackDown below.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler vs Shotzi and Natalya

Liv Morgan vs Asuka

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs The Viking Raiders

As for Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card for the anticipated premium live event below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Seth Freakin Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Montez Ford

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Faces Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39): Raquel Rodriguez vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Asuka vs Natalya vs Carmella

Are you excited for SmackDown, and who do you think will face Belair at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!