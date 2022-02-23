WWE Raw Superstar Kicks off NXT in Bron Breakker Face-Off

Bron Breakker kicked off tonight’s NXT with a trip to the ring, saying that Santos Escobar was a tough opponent at Vengeance Day, and adding that he proved no one can take the title away from him. He then said NXT is going back on the road and he can’t think of any place better than WrestleMania, teasing Stand & Deliver. He guaranteed he would still be Champion, but then Dolph Ziggler interrupted and said you never forget your first title defense (and credited Wilt Chamberlain of all people).

Ziggler said that he shouldn’t guarantee being Champion because he is coming for it. He said he took care of Tommaso Ciampa, and then said he might just carry Breakker into the WrestleMania.

He then said that when the time is right for the title to be his, the title will be his. Breakker then said he owed him a receipt for kicking him in the face last week.

Ziggler then said “you are a bit of a hothead, and that’s endearing me. It’s in your genes, and not that Canadian tuxedo.” Breaker then said he’s not paid to dress up, he’s paid to kick ass.”

Ziggler then said “tonight, you get the night off. I say what we’re doing. First of all you’re welcome. You’re gonna sit in the back, no cheap shots running into my match. You are barred from match. No receipts. You sit on the back on your ass and watch me do what I do better than anyone else in this business.”

We’ll see Ziggler take on Ciampa later tonight, and also on the card is a match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight and the beginning rounds of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament.

Ziggler seems destined to face Breakker at Stand & Deliver for the NXT Championship, which would be a major match for Breakker and would add a Raw Superstar to his victory list. It’s a far cry from when we use to see the NXT Champion put on Raw to lose to superstars, which is what happened with Karrion Kross and Jeff Hardy, and it’s a step in the right direction.