WWE Raw Superstar Gets the Win in Surprise NXT Showdown

The second match on the card of tonight’s WWE NXT was for the first spot in the upcoming Stand & Deliver Ladder Match that will decide Carmelo Hayes’ next opponent for the North American Championship, and Escobar emerged from the match victorious. Somehow the night was about to get crazier for him though, as during a backstage interview Legado del Fantasma was approached by none other than Monday Night Raw superstars Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. They approached the trio and commented on how they didn’t like how they did things, though Legado was quite complimentary of Rey and Dominik.

Rey wasn’t about to feed into Escobar’s viewpoint of being the best Luchador in NXT and WWE, and it didn’t take long before the two teams were at odds. That’s when Dominick challenged Raul Mendoza to a match later in the night, and he was eager to accept.

Then it was time for the actual match between Mendoza and Mysterio, and after they danced a bit early on Dominick got in the driver’s seat. He sent Mendoza reeling for a bit but Mendoza knocked him off the turnbuckle and top rope and took advantage of the fumble, locking in a hold around his neck and head.

Dominick got some breathing room and knocked Mendoza down, but before he could capitalize Elektra got up on the ring and got in Dominik’s face, giving Mendoza some time to knock Dominik down.

Then all chaos broke loose as Briggs, Jensen, and Henley came out to get in Legado del Fantasma’s face and then Rey knocked down Santos Escobar. It all let Dominik hit a Frog Splash on Mendoza and that was enough for the pin and the win.

