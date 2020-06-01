WWE Announces the Return of Raw Talk

On top of WWE's launch of the WWE Network's new free tier, the company announced on Monday that it would be reviving its weekly post show for Monday Night Raw, Raw Talk, beginning this week. The show will be hosted by Charly Caruso and Samoa Joe, and feature various wrestlers each week coming on and discussing what happened on the Red Brand that week. This marks the first episode of the show in almost two years. As fans will likely remember, both Raw Talk and Talking Smack debuted back in 2016, though the latter was more liked thanks to hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan.

Given that he's on the advertising for the premiere episode, it looks like Seth Rollins will be the show's first guest.

With Backlash less than two weeks away, this week's Raw could prove to be an eventful one. Apollo Crews will make his first United States Championship defense, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will clash in a Champion vs. Champion match, Aleister Black will face Seth Rollins and the "Monday Night Messiah" will host a segment being advertised as Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony (though most fans aren't buying that it's really the end of his career).

Rollins and his fiance Becky Lynch broke the major news several weeks ago that the pair were expecting their first child in December. Lynch confirmed in an interview last week with ESPN that she plans on returning to wrestling after she has her baby.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," Lynch said. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," she added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

Here's the card for Backlash, as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

