WWE Launches Free Version of WWE Network

The WWE Network has long been available for fans to stream all of their favorite wrestling content, but it has come at a cost. That is now changing, as the WWE Network has launched a brand new version of its service, which will charge fans absolutely nothing to watch some of their favorite titles. The free WWE Network went live on Monday morning and more than 15,000 title are available to watch. This includes episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Getting access to the free WWE Network catalogue is easy, as it 's all kept in the same place as the paid version. Simply download the WWE app on any device, including mobile phones, gaming consoles, TVs, and streaming devices. All of the free content will be available to stream right away, no credit card required.

This free catalogue includes shows such as Raw Talk, Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot, and Story Time, as well as weekly WWE highlight programs. The free version also contains new episodes of flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT.

For those in the mood for something a little more retro, there will be select historical WWE pay-per-view events on the site, as well as old NXT Takeovers. According to the graphic on the WWE website accompanying the announcement, the free WWE Network will also have episodes of the popular reality programs Total Bellas and Miz and Mrs.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

