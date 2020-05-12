WWE Fans Asking if Rey Mysterio is Blind After Seth Rollins Attack on Monday Night Raw
It's been a rough couple of days for Rey Mysterio. He had a fresh face going into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view over the weekend, but soon found himself not only choked by Shayna Baszler, but then thrown off the roof of the WWE corporate headquarters before getting his chance to get the actual briefcase. This had fans thinking that Mysterio had died, but thankfully it was confirmed that he was alive for a match against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on Monday Night Raw. But maybe he should've stayed away a bit longer as now fans think he's blind.
Although he was able to survive until Raw, mid-match Seth Rollins completely snapped and began to jam his eye into the corner of the steel steps. Digging in deep enough that it made Mysterio bleed, now fans are hoping that Mysterio can recover from this just as easily as he recovered from getting tossed off a building.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rey Mysterio getting thrashed over the last few days, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Will he recover and rock a cool eye patch?
What a Wild Two Days
Rey mysterio in the past 48 hours:
- choked out by shayna.
-Rested his head on Nia's bosom.
- Tossed off a roof.
- Eye gouged.
#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2R3iWu9Rk9— Krystle (@AKASeKretS43) May 12, 2020
Big Boss Mysterio Coming Next
Rey Mysterio backstage tonight -> Rey Mysterio next week #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IvK4cjyn60— J.O. (@ImGonnaDJ24) May 12, 2020
Leave Mysterio Alone!
The RAW men’s divison is literally taking turns beating up Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/eVHchjbRYa— Ty (@TYCONlC) May 12, 2020
Just Can't Catch a Break
In the last 24hours Rey mysterio has been thrown off a roof and is now blind #WWERaw— Harry Cotten (@harrycotten) May 12, 2020
Seriously, What's Next?
What the hell am I watching tonight??? Becky Lynch is pregnant, R-Truth looks crazy, Rey Mysterio is now blind and Seth Rollins is now Satan! What next?? #WWERAW— 🇬🇧 YaBoyZainG4m3r 🇬🇧 #StayAtHomeSaveLives (@theobsessedgam1) May 12, 2020
And it's Only Monday!
I thought I was having a bad weekend but then I saw what happened to Rey Mysterio
The poor blokes been choked out by Shayna, thrown off a roof and now he's blind in one eye, it's only Monday/Tuesday 🙃#WWERaw— Brandon✌️ (@BMordey__) May 12, 2020
That's One Way to Celebrate...
Some people buy cigars to celebrate their impending child, some people try and blind Rey Mysterio. #raw— Andrew Power (@scarymask) May 12, 2020
Then What's Coming Next Week?
tune in to raw next week when they tie rey mysterio to 4 different horses and slap their asses and tear him apart— max. 𖤐 (@PiggyCarnage) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.