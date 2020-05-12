WWE Fans Asking if Rey Mysterio is Blind After Seth Rollins Attack on Monday Night Raw

It's been a rough couple of days for Rey Mysterio. He had a fresh face going into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view over the weekend, but soon found himself not only choked by Shayna Baszler, but then thrown off the roof of the WWE corporate headquarters before getting his chance to get the actual briefcase. This had fans thinking that Mysterio had died, but thankfully it was confirmed that he was alive for a match against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on Monday Night Raw. But maybe he should've stayed away a bit longer as now fans think he's blind.

Although he was able to survive until Raw, mid-match Seth Rollins completely snapped and began to jam his eye into the corner of the steel steps. Digging in deep enough that it made Mysterio bleed, now fans are hoping that Mysterio can recover from this just as easily as he recovered from getting tossed off a building.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rey Mysterio getting thrashed over the last few days, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Will he recover and rock a cool eye patch?