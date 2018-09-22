WWE Announces Major Title Match for This Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced a major championship match for this Monday’s RAW in Denver, Colorado.

RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will be defending their belts against The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The bout was actually set-up several weeks ago when The Revival were set to get a tag team championship match against then-champions The B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas). Backstage, Ziggler and McIntyre took out The Revival before the match occurred.

WWE released the following statement in announcing the match on Saturday morning:

“After earning a Raw Tag Title opportunity several weeks ago, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are ready to collect on what’s owed them. Whether they will be able to topple the tough-as-nails tandem currently standing atop of the mountain remains to be seen. When all is said and done, will there be a championship revival for former NXT Tag Team titleholders Dawson & Wilder, or just another reckoning by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre?”

Ziggler and McIntyre retained their championships last Sunday at WWE Hell In A Cell in a match that you really should go out of your way to see if you missed it. In that bout, the champions wrestled Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose of The Shield. By most accounts, including my own, it was far and away the best match of the night. In fact, it was one of the better tag team matches of the entire year on the WWE main roster.

